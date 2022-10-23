NBAA 2022: ForeFlight For Business Aviation

ForeFlight has become just as popular for business aviation/turbine aircraft ops as it has for the lower end of the market, and the ForeFlight integrated flight app for business aviation is a suite of utilities aimed at professional flight crews and dispatchers. The ForeFlight booth at NBAA-BACE 2022 was packed with flight crews getting demos of the app’s new features, and in this video, Aviation Consumer Editor-in-Chief Larry Anglisano gets a summary of the latest features from ForeFlight’s Alex Smythers.
