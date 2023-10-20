NBAA-BACE Wraps: Association Launches New Marketing Platform

The National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) has folded its tent for 2023. NBAA touts the Las Vegas show as “business aviation’s largest event,” and chose the venue to launch its new initiative “Climbing. Fast.” which affirms the advocacy group’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen, said, “NBAA-BACE brought together the thrilling innovations and industry visionaries shaping the future of aviation. We had a huge number of exciting product launches, and showcased the breakthroughs in propulsion, increasingly efficient aircraft and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that are cutting emissions while transforming mobility.”

New aircraft unveiled at NBAA-BACE 2023 included Textron Aviation’s Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2, the Honda Echelon and Embraer Phenom 100EX. Making their convention debuts were the Airbus ACJ220, the Beechcraft Denali and Bombardier’s certified pre-owned Challenger 300.

Bolen summed up, “This year’s NBAA-BACE was unforgettable on every level. We saw history in the making, with new types of carbon-free aircraft taking flight, a new advocacy initiative launched to champion the industry’s mission to net-zero flying, and a new generation of leaders making this industry all their own. This incredible week, the future started to become reality.”