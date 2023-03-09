RARA Announces Air Races To Leave Reno

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) announced today that the 2023 National Championship Air Races (NCAR) will be the last time the air races will be hosted in Reno. RARA explained, “While we knew this day might eventually come, we had hoped it wouldn’t come so soon. Citing the region’s significant growth amongst other concerns, the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority has made the decision to sunset the event.”

RARA goes on to say, “However, we are committed to finding a new location so that the event can continue. In fact, we are currently exploring several other possible locations to host the event in the future but it starts with making this year’s event the biggest and most successful it can be. In essence, the future of the National Championship Air Races starts now. And, we need your help.”

People come from all over to enjoy the event. For many, the city of Reno is synonymous with air racing, myself included. Finding a new venue will, undoubtedly, be a challenge. The races need good weather for the selected season (September keeps it out of the main consumer airshow noise) as well as sufficient open space around the airport for the course and ground support (hotels, regional airline-supported airports, restaurants) for the crews and spectators. RARA has not said what those “other possible locations” are but I’d expect to hear a lot more over the summer.

“As we take off for one last time in Reno, we are inviting the community and race fans from all over the world to join us in sending the Reno Air Races off in style,” RARA said in a statement. “Consider it a celebration of six decades of thrills, history, pageantry, camaraderie and family.”

The last NCAR in Reno will take place from September 13-17.

