Special Olympics Airlift Flies 800 To 2022 Games

Over 800 Special Olympics athletes and coaches traveled to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games on Saturday via an airlift organized by Textron Aviation. During the event, aircraft flew participants from locations across the country to Florida’s Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) for the games. The flights were donated by owners and operators of Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air, Beechcraft Premier, Beechcraft Beechjet and Hawker aircraft.

“This is a very important competition for these Special Olympics athletes,” said honorary airlift chair Peyton Manning. “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and the Airlift allows them to come here, arrive ready to perform, and give their all so hopefully they can all bring home a medal.”

The 2022 Special Olympics Airlift was the eighth coordinated by Textron Aviation. According to the company, a participating aircraft took off or landed approximately every two minutes during the airlift. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, which are held once every four years, will take place from June 5 through June 12 in Orlando, Florida, and are expected to include around 4,000 athletes from the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.