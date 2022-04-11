Home Air Shows & Events Sun 'N Fun A Walk Around Sun ‘n Fun 2022 MultimediaAir Shows & EventsSun 'N FunVideo of the Week A Walk Around Sun ‘n Fun 2022 By Mariano Rosales - April 11, 2022 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin With the 2022 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, coming to a close, Mariano Rosales takes one last look around the show. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment AVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press Release Nostalgia’s Ready For Her Close-up AVWeb Insider Paul Berge - April 10, 2022 Sustaining that 12 O’Clock High past Nuclear Midnight is easy when you ignore reality. Sometimes you just have no other choice. Read more Featured Video Sun 'N Fun A Walk Around Sun ‘n Fun 2022 Mariano Rosales - April 11, 2022 With the 2022 Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, coming to a close, Mariano Rosales takes one last look around...