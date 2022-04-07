ACE Unveils Elevate Aerospace And Logistics Incubator

The Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) is launching a new initiative aimed at accelerating aerospace business growth and developing “successful individuals, businesses and concepts” by supporting entrepreneurs and established companies in fully developing their ideas. In addition to mentorship, the Elevate Aerospace and Logistics Business Incubator will provide open co-working areas and dedicated desks along with a “think tank” with floor-to-ceiling dry erase walls, a video-enabled conference room and high-speed internet access. The space will be available for members and is located on the Sun ‘n Fun campus at the Florida’s Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL).

“ELEVATE is a world-class think-space purposefully designed to foster creativity and innovation in the transportation industry, specifically in aerospace and logistics,” said ACE Board Chairman Rick Garcia. “Combined with the amazing talent and experience of the extensive mentor network available through the Aerospace Center for Excellence, we have built a community to foster and develop ideas into enterprise.”

The Elevate space is currently under construction and is scheduled to open to the public in June 2022. ACE, which is the non-profit parent organization of the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo, is partnering with Polk State College for the project. Membership costs will range from $50 a month to $250 with both remote and in-person options available.