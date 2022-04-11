MultimediaGalleryAir Shows & EventsSun 'N Fun Sun ‘n Fun 2022 Gallery By Mariano Rosales - April 11, 2022 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 11 USAF Thunderbirds A steady stream of arrivals were guided to the aircraft parking area. A Revo trike approaches the Paradise City runway. A Lockwood AirCam was a common sight at the Paradise City runway. Patty Wagstaff performs in the afternoon airshow. A new arrival secures the aircraft before exploring the Sun 'n Fun grounds. A Cessna 180 taxis out of Vintage Parking for departure. Michael Goulian performs in the afternoon airshow. Pipistrel Velis Electro interior. Pipistrel Velis Electro. USAF Thunderbirds