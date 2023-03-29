Sun ‘N Fun 2023: Healthview Multifunction Display

Aithre Aviation has been sharply focused on smart cabin biometric products and this year at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, it brought its latest product called Healthview. The first of its kind, and approved for all Part 23 (including pressurized) aircraft, Healthview monitors a wide range of pilot and passenger health stats, and also automatically controls the company’s built-in oxygen system. In this video, Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano takes a close look at the Healthview with Aithre’s Jim Ruttler in the company Van’s RV-10.