Sun ‘n Fun 2023: Lock & Key Baron

By
Larry Anglisano
-
0

Mike Jones Aircraft has enjoyed big success with the Lock & Key Navajo refurbishment program and is now expanding the concept to other models. It was showing off its latest Beech Baron B58 Lock & Key refurbishment at Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland, Florida, and Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano took a look at it with company founder Mike Jones.

Avatar photo
Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.