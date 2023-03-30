Sun ‘n Fun 2023: Van’s Aircraft SNF Show Specials, RV-15 Update

Van’s Greg Hughes talks about the company’s specials for this year’s Sun ‘n Fun. Surprise! These include reduced prices on various kits and a 6 percent cut in Lycoming-engine prices for the month of April. Plus, Greg offers a quick update on the RV-15 development back in Oregon. (The 15 is not in Lakeland.)
A quick glance at the thumbnail for the video appears to show Van’s Greg Hughes holding a huge Beringer red-anodized spoker wheel. I thought “Van’s and Beringer are REALLY deep into the off-airport thing.”