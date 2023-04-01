Sun ‘n Fun 2023: What’s Happening At uAvionix

Shane Woodson breaks down where uAvionix is with the development of the AV-30 and its other avionics/lighting products in this video from Sun ‘n Fun 2023. Still in process: Autopilot functionality for legacy autopilots (think S-Tec), ARINC 429 connectivity to make an IFR-capable HSI in the AV-30 and other products. The AV-30 was recently updated to use an external magnetometer and can drive a digital autopilot in experimental aircraft.