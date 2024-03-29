Sun ‘n Fun Will Host Warbirds As Part Of Victory’s Arsenal Theatre

Warbird fans visiting next month’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, will enjoy a showcase of aircraft as part of the Expo’s Victory’s Arsenal Theatre. Starting the second day of Sun ‘n Fun (April 10) each day will bring a new vintage military aircraft to the Warbird ramp. Examples include a Ryan PT-19 trainer; a twin-engine B-25 Mitchell bomber, of Doolittle Raid fame; and even the Lockheed Constellation transport once used by General Douglas MacArthur and President Dwight Eisenhower.

The master of ceremonies for the daily warbird presentations at the Arsenal Theatre will be the Victory’s Arsenal Theater master-of-ceremonies will be Ron Kaplan, who has served as executive director of the National Aviation Hall of Fame and is a contributing editor to Flight Journal Magazine. Kaplan is also the founder of the Ohio Air & Space Hall of Fame and Learning Center. He also operates Warbird Aviation Art, supplying memorabilia collectors worldwide with hand-painted unit insignia and authentic World War II nose-art on flight jackets and aluminum skins.