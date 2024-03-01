Three Finalists Selected As Potential Air Races Host

The Reno Air Racing Association has narrowed the field of contenders for the new host city of National Championship Air Races to Casper, Wyoming, Pueblo, Colorado and Roswell, New Mexico. The 2023 races were the last to be held in Reno and RARA accepted applications for a new venue. A total of 38 places showed interest in hosting the event and six were allowed to submit detailed bids before RARA trimmed the roster in half for the final stretch. “There were many, many elements to consider, and we’d like to extend our sincere thanks to all the entrants who put in the time and effort to submit their carefully thought-out proposals,”said Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the board for the Reno Air Racing Association.

The prize for the winning bid is substantial. The races generate tens of millions of dollars in economic benefits but the host community also needs an unusual set of amenities to successfully hold the races. “[Myriad] factors were taken into account, including the ability of venues to host large crowds, handle hundreds of aircraft and support the large race course needed for the event,” RARA said in a news release. The races will skip a year and RARA will hold a big airshow in Reno this year. The new venue will host its first races in 2025.