WAI Names Interim CEO

The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Board of Directors has appointed Stephanie Kenyon as interim CEO for the organization. Kenyon succeeds former CEO Allison McKay, who took over from WAI founder Peggy Chabrian in 2020. Plans to establish WAI’s next permanent CEO were not announced.

“Stephanie’s proven leadership coupled with her understanding of the industry and nonprofit management make her an excellent choice as interim CEO,” said WAI Board of Directors Chair Deborah Hecker. “We are confident in her ability to drive WAI’s mission forward as well as create new opportunities for women in aviation and aerospace.”

Prior to taking on her new role, Kenyon served as WAI’s chief growth officer, managed the organization’s scholarship program and is credited with launching the Harvard University/WAI Emerging Leaders professional education program. She has also held positions as vice president of the AOPA Foundation and executive director in the philanthropy and alumni engagement division at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, along with working for the American Red Cross and AirServ International. In addition to being a private pilot, Kenyon holds professional certifications in nonprofit management, fundraising and public relations.