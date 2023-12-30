FAA STCs Wearable HUD

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently granted approval for a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for AerSale’s AerAware headset device known as SKYLENS (HWD)—an Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) for pilots in low visibility conditions.

AerSale says its EFVS received approval from the FAA for the Boeing B737NG product line. “This achievement marks the world’s first commercial EFVS system to achieve a 50% visual advantage and the first large transport aircraft to be certified with a complete dual-pilot EFVS solution featuring a Head-Wearable Display.”

AerSale’s Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Finazzo called the STC issuance a “milestone achievement” for the company as it enters its commercialization phase. “The proposition to customers is compelling, as enhanced safety combined with improved efficiency lowers airline operating costs, while reducing system bottlenecks and advancing environmental initiatives,” Finazzo said.

Resembling a head-Up display (HUD), AerAware’s device presents aircraft performance data without requiring the pilot to look down at the instruments. The SKYLENS HWD is distinguished by its ability to overlay synthetic terrain directly into the pilot’s line of sight. The terrain information aligns with the pilot’s head movements, “showing relevant terrain display with a 180-degree field of view,” meaning pilots get the advantages of the HUD without the limiting field of view, according to AerAware.

A report from AVGEEKERY says the installation of the device takes 3-5 days per aircraft plus training for pilots. The device holds certification exclusively for the Boeing 737NG, suggesting a focus on serving existing and new Boeing Business Jet customers.