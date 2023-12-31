Delta Cuts Training Goals In Half

Delta Air Lines intends to scale back pilot hiring next year to half the number the carrier hired 2023— an indication that the post-pandemic hiring spree is slowing down.

Aero Crew News first broke the story after obtaining an “Flight Ops Weekly” internal memo to pilots outlining Delta’s intention to hire 1,100 pilots—a significant reduction compared to peak hiring figures in 2023, which reached 2,200.

But despite Delta’s latest announcement, the company reminded its crew that the projected hiring figure is still well above average. The Wall Street Journal, which also reviewed the memo, highlighted the airline’s message: “Remember that any other year, hiring 1,100 pilots would be considered an incredibly high number.”

Data from pilot career advisory firm FAPA.aero shows major carriers are on track to hire 13,000 pilots this year, consistent with last year’s staggering figures.

Still, while travel demand continues to hold steady, some carriers have joined Delta in adjusting their hiring pace. Following a disappointing third quarter, Spirit Airlines suspended pilot and cabin crew training, while cargo operators such as FedEx suggested its pilots look to join other U.S. carriers.