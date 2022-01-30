A China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400F was heavily damaged after it plowed through a row of pallets and containers on a snowy ramp at O’Hare Airport early Saturday. According to One Mile At A Time, the 18-year-old freighter arrived from Anchorage just before 6 a.m. and was taxiing to its offloading stand when the mishap occurred.
Video shows the plane moving at a pretty good clip before its left engines contact about a half-dozen stationary cargo platforms. The engine cowls were dinged up by the multiple collisions and some flashes out the back of the engines suggest some debris went through.
Painful to watch. Did they lose steering and braking performance due to unexpected ice? Were they coming in too hot anyway? A higher resolution video angle would be interesting.
Rumor their edge line was used as centerline. #1 ate a can.
If folks don’t find and clear centerline FIRST you are set up for visual illusions. Crawl up to a tug.
It’ll buff out.
Your comment made my morning. Thanks – definitely looks like it was booking even for normal conditions- but I don’t drive jumbos.