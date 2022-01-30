A China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400F was heavily damaged after it plowed through a row of pallets and containers on a snowy ramp at O’Hare Airport early Saturday. According to One Mile At A Time, the 18-year-old freighter arrived from Anchorage just before 6 a.m. and was taxiing to its offloading stand when the mishap occurred.

Video shows the plane moving at a pretty good clip before its left engines contact about a half-dozen stationary cargo platforms. The engine cowls were dinged up by the multiple collisions and some flashes out the back of the engines suggest some debris went through.