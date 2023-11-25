87-Year-Old Pilot Killed In Go-Around Attempt

A Mooney M20C that crashed Tuesday outside of a strip mall in Plano, Texas, killing the 87-year-old pilot, was reportedly attempting a go-around, according to a newly released incident report.
The aircraft crashed within a mile of Air-Park Dallas Airport—a nearby uncontrolled field. Witnesses told the Dallas Morning News they heard a loud boom and also saw the right wing dip before the crash. The aircraft ended up in the parking lot of the strip mall but no one on the ground was hurt. The crash was widely reported by local media.
Elzie Monroe McDonald of Arizona was identified as the pilot, according to the Dallas Morning News. He was the sole occupant on board the aircraft during Tuesday’s crash. McDonald was flying to the Dallas area to visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday.
A veteran pilot, McDonald had recently received an FAA Master Pilot Award—a recognition given to those who have demonstrated more than 50 years of safe flying.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.
Damn!
Sad, Rest In Peace.
The pilot was 6 years older than Joe Biden?
I’m not casting aspersions, but doing a go-around in a complex aircraft, at an unfamiliar 3080 x 30 ft, UNLIT runway, AT EARLY NIGHT is a lot more sporting than I would want to put myself into.
I guess we’re stuck with ageism, just can’t seem to ‘shake off the demon’ (Brewer & Shipley). Good thing I’m too woke to care.
Up until that decision, he was certainly rockin it for decades, in a complex aircraft no less.
On to a new vector – condolences to the anxiously awaiting family that Thanksgiving day.
2 bad decisions:
1) Whistling down into a short UNLIT unfamiliar field just after dark in a Mooney and
2) Trying to control the thing on a late go-around without having good visual references and trees on the end.
That 300′ displaced threshold on a 3,000′ strip with 50′ trees and steep glide slope means you REALLY have to nail it! Then there is his age, and the long flight from Arizona, and get-there-itis, and… Park it at a nice arport and drive. Plenty of nice airports in that area that have lights and normal glidepaths.
Yep.
‘Witnesses told the Dallas Morning News they heard a loud boom and also saw the right wing dip before the crash.’
Not in that order I will assume, though, the likely scenario we all know of too well.
Flaps down with full power? Then pumping while pulling back on the yoke?
This looks to be a tricky airport even in daylight.
We used to have 9X1(Porter) NE of Houston that was similar (but 600′ longer and a dozen runway lights worked). I had several long trips back into Houston at night in the Cheetah and refused to land at Porter and went on another ~15 miles to Hooks to be safe. Basically you have to drop in into a “black hole” over unseen tall trees right above the stall speed. Not a easy thing to do at night, in a Mooney. Yea, condolences to the family.
Flyers gonna fly, apparently. Thank God no one else was hurt.
What better way to go at 87?
Beats many an alternative.