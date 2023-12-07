Air Show To Replace Racing This Fall At Reno

The National Air Races may have left Reno Stead Airport, but that doesn’t mean the skies will be entirely quiet next Fall. An announcement on the Reno Air Racing Association Facebook page trumpets a “BIG SHOW” to run October 4-6 2024 at the airport. Though pylon racing will not be part of the menu, the event will “celebrate 60 years of aviation excitement at Reno,” according to the announcement. The Reno Air Racing Association is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has hosts the National Championship Air Races, which are currently exploring options on where to conduct the next air races – scheduled to resume in 2025 after a hiatus following the decision to discontinue the event at Reno

Performers for the 2023 show are set to include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team; the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team. The association says to stay tuned for more details on the upcoming show, including ticket sales information.