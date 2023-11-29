Air Travel Record Set Sunday

The TSA says Sunday was the busiest day on record for air travel in the U.S. TSA head David Pekoske said screeners put more than 2.9 million passengers through checkpoints at the nation’s airport as he headed for more than 50,000 flights. The Sunday total eclipsed the previous record of 2.8 million on June 30. Before that, Dec. 1, 2019 stood as the busiest day. Hordes of travelers continue to flock to the airport. About 2.6 million were expected on Tuesday and 2.7 million will fly on Wednesday.

There were some weather delays thanks to systems that moved through the Midwest and Southeast on Sunday but there was nothing that even approached the weather-related meltdowns that occurred last winter. Ohare likely had the most delays but Atlanta and New York also had their share of weather problems. Fog in Seattle also caused some regional issues. Delays have averaged about 20,000 a day since Sunday and cancellations about 500.