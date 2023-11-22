Aircraft Sales Up Across The Board

GA has apparently shrugged off inflation, geopolitical crises and political mayhem as sales continue to outpace last year’s numbers. In its quarterly report on GA shipments and billings, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association said all sectors were up, sometimes by double digits, both in terms of shipment numbers and their value in the first three quarters of the year compared to 2022. GAMA President Pete Bunce used the good news as a soapbox to push for regulatory stability. Now that Mike Whitaker has been named FAA Administrator, he said it’s time for Congress “to pass an FAA reauthorization bill that provides the new Administrator and agency with the necessary direction and tools to strengthen and enhance the aviation system.”

Percentage-wise, piston helicopters led the pack with a 15.3 percent increase on 158 units. Turboprops were a close second with a 14.6 percent increase and sales totaling 439. Piston airplane sales were up 11.9 percent with 1135 deliveries, and turbine helicopters jumped 6.3 percent with 469 units. Business aircraft sales were up 2 percent and the overall average was a 10.1 percent increase in sales. Total billings increased from $14.1 billion to $14.5 billion. The full report is here.