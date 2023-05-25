American Captain Offers Delayed Passengers Free Drinks

An unidentified American Airlines captain turned a grumbling planeload of delayed passengers into putty in his hands with some honesty and a massive bar tab earlier this week. The aircraft was delayed on a flight from Phoenix to Puerto Vallarta and the pilot walked down the aisle with updates on the situation. “We’ll do what we can to get you there as quickly as possible.” He also reportedly sealed the deal with the vacationers with drinks on the airline.

From a customer service point of view, it seems to have worked. Passenger Sami Muhonen made the pilot a Twitter star with a video of his late departure mea culpa and a glowing review. “This is customer service. Thank you! Others reportedly chimed in to heap praise on the captain, including the airline itself.