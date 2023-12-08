Aviation YouTuber Dies In Crash

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Jenny Blalock, 45, an aviation vlogger, died when the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza she was piloting crashed in Giles County, TN Thursday morning.

Blalock had gained a following of nearly 16,000 subscribers on YouTube sharing aviation videos and documenting her flights under the username TNFlygirl.

Data from FlightAware.com shows the aircraft registered to Plantation Reclaimed Inc. It took off from Island Home Airport in Knoxville (DKX) at 10:48 a.m. and was en route for more than an hour before crashing in Giles County. The local news outlet also reported Blalock’s father, James Blalock Jr., 78, died in the accident, according to Bill Myers, director of emergency services for Giles County.

Myers said the plane crashed into a hillside in a remote area of the county, making it difficult to reach the accident site.

The NTSB is investigating the crash and noted it was ultimately flying from Madison MN, to Benton, AR. In a comment on her last Instagram post, Blalock said the aircraft was undergoing avionics work in Arkansas.