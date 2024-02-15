Beta Technologies Inaugurates The First Aircraft Charger In Mississippi

Beta Technologies announced today (Feb. 15) it has teamed with global FBO network Avflight and Golden Triangle Regional Airport (KGTR) in Columbus, Mississippi, to “inaugurate” the first aircraft charging station in the state. Burlington, Vermont-based Beta flew its fixed-wing prototype all-electric ALIA aircraft to the airport and plugged in to the newly commissioned airside charger, powered by utility provider 4-County Electric Power. The airport has a Level-3 Fast-charger on the airside for aircraft and a second Level-2 charger on the streetside for charging electric cars.

The Beta-designed charging stations are described as multimodal and interoperable, so they can charge both aircraft and surface vehicles. The collaboration with Golden Triangle Airport is significant in that it is near Mississippi State University, host of the FAA Center for Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems known as ASSURE—the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence. The Raspet Flight Research Laboratory is also located on the Mississippi State campus.

Joe Max Higgins, executive director of the Golden Triangle Development LINK, said, “The Golden Triangle region is at the forefront of economic development in the Southeast. Beta’s decision to place the state’s first electric charging station for aircraft at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport is an indication that we are bringing leading technology to our state.”

Stephen Luxion, executive director of Mississippi State’s ASSURE center, said, “Previous collaboration with BETA in surveying and forecasting the [Advanced Air Mobility] industry for the FAA has laid the groundwork for safely integrating this emerging technology into the nation’s airspace. With BETA right next door, we eagerly anticipate future opportunities to join forces and propel this new technology to new heights.”