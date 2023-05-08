Boeing Business Jets Names New President

Boeing announced on Monday that it has named Joe Benson president of its Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) VIP jet division. He takes over from Erika Pearson, who recently became vice president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Sales and Marketing in Southeast Asia & Oceania. Benson joined Boeing in 2010 and previously served as BBJ’s deputy to the president and business director.

“I am honored to lead BBJ and continue our decades-long history of building the most capable and reliable business jets on the market,” said Benson. “As we look to the horizon, we are well-positioned to meet the strong business aviation demand by providing our customers an unrivaled travel experience and best-in-class economics.”

Boeing Business Jets was founded in 1996 and specializes in customized jets for private, business and governmental use. Models offered include the BBJ 737 MAX, BBJ 787 Dreamliner and BBJ 777X. BBJ reports that it has sold more than 260 aircraft to date.