Caravan Kills Man On Mexican Beach

A 62-year-old man who was on a Mexican beach was killed when a Cessna Caravan carrying skydivers landed on top of him during a forced landing. The incident occurred on a crowded section of beach in the Pacific coast town of Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca. The aircraft had four Canadian skydivers and a Mexican pilot onboard. They were all taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition on Monday.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the emergency landing, which took place between the surf line and a wooden building used as a restaurant on the beach. The aircraft was heavily damaged but remained intact and there was no post-crash fire.