Van’s Aircraft is curtailing normal business functions for two weeks as staff and management focus on saving the company from a serious cash crunch. As reported by KITPLANES Editor Marc Cook, Van’s founder Richard VanGrunsven announced Oct. 27 that the process, to be aided by a business crisis consulting company, will address “serious cash flow issues, which must be addressed quickly to ensure ongoing operations. We are confident that we can work through this situation, but some changes are required,” he says. VanGrunsven, in the explanatory video above, said he and his wife have kept the company afloat for the past two months by lending it operating capital and that can’t go on forever. Van’s posted an extensive explanation of the situation. (You can read it here.)
Van’s current challenges result from “a combination of significant events over a relatively short period of time [that have] increased costs, doubled normal inventory levels, slowed deliveries, and strained our cash flow to the breaking point,” the company says. It cites increases in manufacturing still evident from the COVID slowdown and quality control issues.
“Starting today through mid-November, Van’s will be focused on assessing the internal changes necessary to address these issues,” the company said. “During this period, shipments will be delayed, kit orders will not be processed, and refunds will not be issued.” Business hours have been trimmed to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and builder assist calls will be limited to 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on those days.
Chinese financing is the trend for this situation.
Van’s Air Force forum removing posts about it. Hope it doesn’t hose their members. Might be attempting to prevent a run on cancellations.
Economic and regulatory obstacles are looming for businesses and consumers, and the environmentalists are just getting going. If Vans can’t make it, then the future of sport aviation is in question.
Just noticed a Kitplanes article that read that Michael Via will be the interim CEO. He ran Glasair when they were in bankruptcy, dumped the low winged airplanes, focused on the Sportsman (that our intrepid Marc Cool built himself), and sold the company to a Chinese firm, which recently moved the entire operation to China.
Safe to say that most of US GenAv is entangled with Chinese finance somehow, given the new CEO’s record, that might be where this is going. Hope it works. Stunning that it got this far without much warning on the situation. They must have been running pretty thin, all along.
VAF are now allowing a thread to persist on the matter, but are culling about 30% of the posts.
Another company hurting due to covid-response market distortion. They scaled up for what was a temporary, artificial bump in demand, followed by the current economic contraction (with big inflation).
That and being yet another company hurting from outsourcing to cheap overseas labour.
I hope they can hold it together. But from a market point of view, the headwinds look more likely to increase than ease.
I wonder, as well, if the drop in demand would have occurred regardless – there are a LOT of RVs out there, at some point they had to reach market saturation
In addition, the next generation (millennials) are less likely to become pilots, let alone build an airplane.
What is your basis for declaring the “current economic contraction”? There was a report out this week that the US economy grew at an annualized rate of greater than 4% in the third quarter.
Do you like bridges? I’ve a really nice one to sell ya.
Reports are nice, but you can tweak the inputs to create the desired output. The reality on the ground, however, is reality. And it ain’t pretty.
so said another way – you are just ignoring the data, putting on your tin foil hat and claiming its made up, and offering your own personal opinion and passing it off as facts.. ok got it.
It sure beats trolling the internet posting empty insults.
Another BAD omen for GA, in general. This may well be a ‘canary in the coal mine’ warning. I just got an advertisement for a new Lycoming 160hp engine for my 172 … ~$69K !!
And Van’s Air Force forums closed the thread and removed posts by people wondering where to turn to for help. I’m starting to believe that there is truth to the “RV Cult”, which just found out that it was all a Ponzi scheme.
Malarky. VAF’s owner posted he’s locking the old thread on laser cut parts while Vans is on pause- because nothing is happening on the subject until after. Today’s news-based thread is live.
They tried to grow to meet demand and using a vendor that did the laser plunge outside the finished holes did not work.
Then, the news that anti-corrosion coating was changed in the P.I. for QB kits messed up those deliveries
Folks bought high, in a market segment that is not continually expanding. It’ll settle out. Easy to wring hands and armchair QB after the fact.
It’s also easy to wring hands and pretend everything will “settle out”.
They reopened a single thread entitled “Business Announcement from Van’s Founder…” again. It’s not an old thread having anything to do with laser cut parts, and yes, members are reporting that at least a third of the posts and entire threads have been deleted. That’s merely tangential to the real problem.
The company is in an admitted unsustainable free cash flow situation. They were using deposits for kits that they can’t deliver to fund operations that are severely constrained by undeliverable, spoiled parts. The shocking aspect is Dick Van Grunsven was loaning the company cash from his personal wealth, which reveals that the company can’t obtain financing due to the failing business model.
The incoming CEO found an angel investor at Glasair while they were in Chapter 11, streamlined the product line down to one airplane, then sold to the Chinese. That’s the likely path for Van’s to survive- fewer models and a plan to assuage a much more cautious customer base.
It reminds me of Southwest Airlines. They benefitted from a long halo effect and fiercely loyal customer base, then a confluence of events caused the wings to fall off.
Next Van’s communiqué… They are being bought out by wealthy Chinese businessmen.
If Van’s is such a good deal, then American investors would be interested, wouldn’t they? or for that matter, investors anywhere.
The homebuilt market is still sort of quirky, with a lot of contenders, many of whom seem to be pretty small shops. Aside from the GA community who follow the current offerings and plans, it’s not exactly a booming industry. Lots of players, lots of offerings, relatively few customers.
One can only hope that whatever managerial decisions put them into this tight cash crunch will be corrected, and that the company remains in the hands of American investors. Perhaps EAA and AOPA can wield some of their expertise to the entire industry and come up with a plan to insure that American made GA aircraft continue to exist and operate with some sort of safety net.
Cubcrafters is seeking investors, too.
Augh, sh*t!
Is Mexico a better alternative than China? I don’t know much about this market but I think Icon is down there.