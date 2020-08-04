Cirrus Debuts VisionAir Service

Cirrus has rolled out a “turnkey” service called VisionAir, which intends to help owners manage maintenance and pilot services for the Vision Jet. Initially offered at Cirrus’ facility at the McKinney, Texas, airport, the program is expected to expand to other facilities.

According to Cirrus, “The program includes an on-demand professional pilot, concierge services, complete maintenance coverage, aircraft management oversight and storage, as well as options for insurance coverage and referrals for professional tax advice.” The ultimate goal is to allow Vision Jet owners to “arrive and fly,” with crew scheduling and other logistics handled, while calling VisionAir a “solution that goes beyond fractional ownership and charter services to offer full ownership, which means extended privacy and a consistent world-class experience.”

“Our mission is to make personal aviation more accessible,” said Zean Nielsen, Cirrus Aircraft’s chief executive officer. “Now, more than ever, people are looking for alternative ways to travel, with the added assurance of safety and privacy. The Vision Jet is an exceptional solution and we are excited to provide a direct pathway to complete ownership that allows our customers to enjoy all of the benefits of personal aviation while we take care of the details.”