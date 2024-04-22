Climate Protesters Close Mass. Airport

Twenty climate change protesters were arrested at Hanscom Field Airport in Bedford, Massachusetts after they got on the ramp in front of FBO and generally disrupted operations. The airport was briefly closed while police were called to sort it all out and the result was that most of the 25 or so protesters ended up arrested and facing disorderly conduct charges. All were released, either on a promise to appear in court or after posting a bond. A group called Extinction Rebellion confirmed it was behind the protest and told WCVB News they were there for a “peaceful, non-violent, non-destructive act of civil disobedience” over the airport’s bid to add 17 new business jet hangars at the field.

The group said protesters formed circles around the landing gear of aircraft and stood in front of them to prevent them moving on the ramp. They also blocked the doors of several FBOs to keep people from getting out to the ramp. The protest was aimed at Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey who they said ran on environmental protection ticket.”She has allowed this expansion to happen while she sits silently and passively, pretending to be on the side of climate,” Jamie McGonagill, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Boston, told the TV station. Healey’s office told the station the hangar proposal is under environmental review.