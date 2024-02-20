Continental Hacked

Continental Aerospace is under a cyberattack and it has affected its operations in Alabama. The company posted the following notice on its website: Continental® US operations were recently impacted by a cyber incident affecting daily Operations based in Alabama. Continental® is actively engaged with a team of experts who are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and expects to resume full operations soon.
We will be contacting Continental Tuesday for more details.
Kind of sounds like a ransom ware attack.
ANY business who has their core business functions directly on the internet deserves what they get. You have an unconnected internal network and a “public” external network. This SHOULD have been standard practice for public utilities as well.
Maybe the hackers found the secret hidden plans to make consistent cylinder valve geometries.