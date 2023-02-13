Continental Issues Counterweight Inspection Bulletin

Continental Aerospace Technologies Monday released a mandatory service bulletin describing how to inspect for improperly installed snap rings on about 2000 six-cylinder engines. The bulletin describes how to reseat the rings, if necessary, and also details warranty reimbursement.

The issue surfaced earlier this month when Continental notified Cirrus through a letter that snap rings had been improperly installed on engines and crankshafts manufactured between June 21, 2021, and Feb. 7, 2023. Continental said Monday that the problem was caused by improper assembly, not a defective part.

On its six-cylinder engines, Continental uses crankshaft counterbalance weights that move and suppress torsional or twisting loads on the crankshaft. The weights slide across a small range of motion and are able to respond to RPM shifts. They ride on pins held in place by the snap rings. The company says the snap rings were improperly installed and may not have seated fully in the groove designed to retain them.

The service bulletin requires inspecting the snap rings by removing one to three cylinders—variable with engine model—to gain access to the weights. The weights themselves do not have to be removed unless difficulties are encountered in seating the snap rings. Continental will loan a gauge to insert between the ears of the snap rings to determine if they’re fully seated. It also provides dimensions to field manufacture the gauge. The gap should be between 0.179 inch and 0.212 inch, depending on the engine model. The service bulletin describes how to reseat the rings if they are out of spec. The bulletin also advises techs to make sure the open end of the snap ring is oriented toward the crankshaft centerline.

Engines with more than 200 hours are exempt from the inspection, the reasoning being that if the rings allowed the pins and weight to depart, that would have occurred in the first 200 hours. It’s not known how many of the listed engines have accumulated this much flight time.

Continental will cover the cost of the work under warranty, for both engines and crankshafts. It will also establish a direct dial call center at 251-441-4460 for questions on the procedure.