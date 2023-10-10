Dog Charter Draws Fire From Environmentalists

With the accompanying howls of protest from environmental groups, U.K. charter company K9 Jets announced the addition of service between Dubai and Farnborough exclusively for dogs and their supervising human. For about $10,000, a customer sits in comfort sipping champagne alongside their canine cohort in a Gulfstream IV-SP. “K9 Jets believes pet family members deserve to travel in comfort and style alongside their owners,” told AeroTime Hub. The company has been flying the dogs for a few years and has regular flights to and from New Jersey, Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Paris and Lisbon.

The British environmental group Extinction Rebellion oddly enough found something positive in the news. “This is clear evidence that super-wealthy people are still capable of loving an animal like one of their own, which strangely offers me some sense of hope,” said spokesman Todd Smith. “Yet I’m left dumbfounded that the same people cannot connect to the collapsing natural world around them, and thus come to their senses.”