Dual Engine Failure Leads To Off-Airport Landing

A rare dual engine failure is being cited in the injury-free off-airport landing of a light Piper twin (maybe a Twin Comanche) on Saturday in Kansas. Lane County Sheriff’s Department said the plane “lost both engines” and the pilot put it down on a field near Dighton. It being Kansas, it appears there were impromptu landing sites as far as the eye could see and the pilot and two passengers weren’t hurt. The Sheriff’s Department did not say what caused both engines to quit at the same time. The FAA and NTSB will be looking into it.
What are the chances? And if the foto is the accident aircraft, none of the two engines seem feathered.
Appears to be the airport right behind them. Also main gear doesn’t look fully down.
Chances of losing both engines are pretty much 100% if you run out of fuel. That would be my first guess for this incident. At least hey managed o put it down without much damage.
Or a fuel selector problem, or plugged fuel vents, or water in the tanks finding it way back on climb out, switching to the wrong tank. Yea, it happened fast so glad it had a field right there.
I second Gunter. Dual engine failure is most always fuel starvation. The exceptions tend to be more obvious. (i.e. Cactus 1549 in 2009)
And good job to the pilot putting it down safely.