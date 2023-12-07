EcoPulse Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Makes First Flight Of Test Program

The EcoPulse, a modified Daher TBM hybrid-electric distributed-propulsion aircraft demonstrator, performed its first test flight on November 29. As part of the 100-minute sortie, the aircraft activated its ePropellers, which are powered by a battery and a turbogenerator. The EcoPulse is a joint development of Daher, Safran, and Airbus “to support aviation’s decarbonization roadmap.”

The flight departed from Daher’s headquarters airport in Tarbes, France. The mission was described as the culminationof multiple technical milestones, including a ground-test campaign and 10 hours of flight testing with the electrical power system inactive. Eric Dalbiès, Safran’s Executive V-P of Strategy and Chief Technology Officer, said, “We confirmed today that this disruptive propulsion system works in flight, which paves the way for more sustainable aviation. The lessons learned from upcoming flight tests will feed into our technology roadmap and strengthen our position as leader in future all-electric and hybrid-electric propulsive systems.”

Besides activating the electric propulsion system, the crew also verified the functioning of the flight control computer, high-voltage battery pack, distributed electronic propulsion array and the hybrid electric turbogenerator.

Pascal Laguerre, Daher Chief Technology Officer, said, “The flight campaign will give Daher invaluable data on the effectiveness of the onboard technologies, including distributed propulsion, high-voltage batteries and hybrid-electric propulsion.”