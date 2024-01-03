Elliott Aviation Delivers First King Air B200 Autoland Retrofit

Milan, Illinois-based Elliott Aviation announced this week it has delivered the first Beechcraft King Air B200 to be retrofitted with Garmin’s Autoland system. The King Air is equipped with Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite, which interfaces with the award-winning Autoland technology.

In the event of pilot incapacitation, pushing a large button on the panel will activate Autoland. The system engages the autopilot and, based on distance, weather and available instrument approaches, selects the best airport for an emergency landing. The autopilot then flies the airplane to the airport, descends for an instrument approach and completes the landing autonomously—even shutting down the engine.

Dan Edwards, Elliott Aviation CEO, said, “Safety is always our top priority, and the Garmin Autoland system represents a groundbreaking advancement in aviation technology. This achievement reflects our team’s expertise and commitment to providing our customers with the latest and most advanced avionics solutions.”