FAA Announces More Privacy For Aircraft Operators

The FAA recently announced greater opportunity for aircraft operators to take advantage of what many consider an important privacy initiative. The agency said it has expanded the availability of the Privacy ICAO Address (PIA) program to include more offshore airspace and routes traversing the Gulf of Mexico.
The program enables operators to use alternate temporary ICAO ADS-B addresses that help prevent third-party data sources from capturing data from ADS-B Out transmissions. Participating in the FAA’s PIA program is an involved process, but worth it for some operators who feel the need for the added security. Heidi Williams, Senior Director of Air Traffic Services and Infrastructure for the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), said, “Some operators have a legitimate security need to ensure privacy and this new policy is a welcome change for those operators.” The program makes third-party call signs available to U.S.-registered aircraft with 1090 MHz ADS-B equipment.
NBAA first requested wider scope for the PIA program in 2020. According to the association, examples of the new availability would include flights from Miami to Houston, passing over the Gulf of Mexico; a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii; and flights from Boston to Miami on routes that extend more than 12 nautical miles offshore.
Frankly, I don’t understand why ADS-B info has to be public info in the first place.
I can’t look up my neighbors drivers license, car tags and then track his every move while he’s utilizing public roads.
Why should I be able to do that simply because he’s in an airplane and not his car?
Exactly. Prior to ADS-B, it was much easier to keep a flight private. I see no reason for ADS-B information to remain public. There is a reason it is called private aviation.
There’s no security on the ADS-B out transmissions (almost necessary for other aircraft to be able to receive and use the info in the first place). The ICAO hex code is unique to the aircraft and even if the FAA made that hex code private, it wouldn’t take much to figure out the hex code for John Kerry’s or Elon Musk’s aircraft. The FAA appears to want to allow them to use a random hex code at times– sortof like randomly changing your license plate number on your car. The references to overwater/international airspace tells me there may be some reason they can’t over U.S. airspace, so it sounds like tracking aircraft inside the U.S. won’t change. Frankly I don’t think John Kerry or Elon Musk give a crap. They’re like religious leaders to their followers and can do no wrong any more than Joel Osteen can with his followers.
How about not showing MY N-Number and MY home address and MY every flight to everyone in the entire world?