The FAA has barred a wing walking company from conducting flights and revoked the owner’s pilot certificate, deeming the operation unsafe and reckless, according to a report from The Seattle Times.
Mason Wing Walking, based in Sequim, Washington in the summer and Ventura County, California in the winter, gives thrill-seeking amateurs the opportunity to strap themselves atop a 1940s Stearman biplane—fulfilling a bucket-list item for many. However, the business was ordered to cease operations after owner Mike Mason received a March 18 letter from the FAA noting the flights were “careless or reckless so as to endanger the life or property of another.”
The Seattle Times stated that Mason, who has been conducting the flights since 2012, claimed he was assured he was exempt from the regulations that govern commercial air carriers based on rules tailored to flight school, acrobatic, and aerial photography missions.
Nonetheless, the FAA informed Mason that he had advertised or provided passenger-carrying aircraft operations to the public without proper authorization. The agency cited infractions such as conducting acrobatic flight maneuvers without a parachute for the paying passenger.
During the flights, most of which last 25 minutes and cost between $1,000 and $1,400, wing walkers climb out of the cockpit tethered to a cable at an altitude of 3,500 feet while the biplane performs aerobatics. According to its website, Mason Wing Walking says that to its knowledge, it is the only wing walking school in the world, noting that wing riding is available in the U.K.
Mason was instructed to surrender his revoked pilot certificate immediately or face a daily fine of $1,828 until compliance. He will not be eligible to apply for a new certificate for one year.
“Mason Wing Walking, based in Sequim, Washington in the summer and Ventura County, California in the winter, gives thrill-seeking amateurs the opportunity to strap themselves atop a 1940s Stearman biplane—fulfilling a bucket-list item for many.”
I had NO IDEA that there was a demand for this, a business model to fill that demand, or a type of person that this was a bucket list item, much less enough of that kind of person who has $1,400 to scratch that particular itch.
As a person who shuns risk adversity myself, I applaud that individual but share no desire to walk on the wing of an inverted biplane. I’d be happy to be in the cockpit at the controls however.
I have had the privilege of attending Mike and Marylyn Mason’s wing walking academy twice.
Today is a truly sad day, as the government has exceeded its reach and is clearly grasping at straws. Never once did I feel unsafe or in danger. Mike and Marylyn have huge hearts, empathy, and care for their students.
As for the noise issue, I stood on the ground as my classmates took flight, and I had a hard time hearing or seeing the biplane once they were airborne. It is unfortunate that a few individuals have made it their mission to try to destroy this wonderful family business and experience.
For 13 years, the FAA had little to no concern with the Mason Family operation. Think about that.
Is this just a noise complaint issue?
If you want, take a look at my flight. It was one of the happiest days of my life. Search in Youtube:
“WING WALKING – WEST COAST SPIN DOCTORS – HD”.
What’s next, hang gliders and airshows?
Does this mean he was Part 91 when the FAA claimed he should be 135? Did they maybe step on some government toes?