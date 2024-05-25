Facial Hair Freedom: A Potential Policy Shift For Military Members

Airmen and Space Force Guardians may soon be able to grow beards under a proposed pilot program introduced by the House Armed Services Committee this week.

According to Military.com, the proposal is one of the most requested policy changes among the ranks. The beard proposal was included in the committee’s draft of the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act. The initiative instructs the Air Force secretary to “establish a pilot program to allow members of the Air Force and Space Force to grow beards” while studying its compatibility with military equipment—namely the airtight seals of gas masks.

Supporters of the program point to other NATO militaries which have permitted beards without any evidence of diminished operational effectiveness.

The legislation would also evaluate the effects of beard growth on discipline, morale and unity within the ranks. Specifically, it questions whether facial hair inclusion would foster morale and inclusivity or introduce bias against service members.

Under current regulations, military members are only permitted to have beards for medical or religious purposes.

The Senate Armed Services Committee is scheduled to address its version of the defense legislation next month. Following discussions in both chambers and potential inclusion in the final bill, airmen could see the pilot program’s introduction within six months.