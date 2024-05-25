Facial Hair Freedom: A Potential Policy Shift For Military Members

Airmen and Space Force Guardians may soon be able to grow beards under a proposed pilot program introduced by the House Armed Services Committee this week.
According to Military.com, the proposal is one of the most requested policy changes among the ranks. The beard proposal was included in the committee’s draft of the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act. The initiative instructs the Air Force secretary to “establish a pilot program to allow members of the Air Force and Space Force to grow beards” while studying its compatibility with military equipment—namely the airtight seals of gas masks.
Supporters of the program point to other NATO militaries which have permitted beards without any evidence of diminished operational effectiveness.
The legislation would also evaluate the effects of beard growth on discipline, morale and unity within the ranks. Specifically, it questions whether facial hair inclusion would foster morale and inclusivity or introduce bias against service members.
Under current regulations, military members are only permitted to have beards for medical or religious purposes.
The Senate Armed Services Committee is scheduled to address its version of the defense legislation next month. Following discussions in both chambers and potential inclusion in the final bill, airmen could see the pilot program’s introduction within six months.
Sorry … I don’t see this as either necessary OR a good idea. One of the bulwarks of military bearing is clean and sharp looking people … not a bunch of hippy looking dudes! The military is supposed to be the creme’ de la creme’ of society and the USAF was always at the top of that heap. I believe this’ll have as much a detrimental impact as a positive one. What’s next … full body tattoos? And what about oxygen masks on flight crew? Next thing ya know … the military will look like Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. I know … I’m ‘old’ school. Let the attacks on Larry begin … (I served 21 so I’m entitled to my opinion).
Thinking about it some more … IF the military is having a recruitment problem, bowing to these sorts of ‘demands’ isn’t the way to do it. Restart the draft. Everyone wants to be free but too few want to participate in seeing that it happens. A forced lottery draft is the way to solve that problem.
I agree. I’m “old school” I suppose, but beards??? Maybe at most a stubble, but as Larry notes, that looks sloppy or unkempt. And long beards??? How long??? Chest length??? No. A draft might be some sort of an incentive, but so would a decent salary that provides for financial security and a solidly “middle” class life style. Beards??? No.
Rich … as a retiree, I am flabbergasted by the pay scales today’s military are being paid. I do not feel that pay is a substantial disincentive. Trying to run a family might be but the military was always designed to have young single men initially joining. In MY time, the saying was, “Under 4 or E-4 … don’t get married.” Living off base might be a problem for some in some areas but there are some ways to ameliorate that problem although it could be better.
I went in during the late 60’s Viet Nam time … I clearly remember being paid less than $100/mo initially. It took over three years before rank increases and pay increases gave me enough income to be able to afford things … like flying. At the end — as a Sr NCO — I was making almost equivalent salary to comparable civilian occupations when the tax advantages of some parts of my pay were factored in. My retired pay isn’t enough to do much more than keep me alive but I view it as “late” payment for an earlier time when I wasn’t being paid diddly. So when people accuse retired military as having a great deal … it is EARNED from an earlier time; I go berserk when I hear such accusations.
I think this move is a sly way to bring a few additional people in or keep a few without paying them more. Note that it is being driven by the congress and not the military. As you rise through the ranks, a bio is often required and a current pic is part of that. I shudder to think of full beards on USAF types. YIKES! WTH are those people thinking? Not long ago, I saw where the USAF is allowing members of Indian ancestry their head gear in regulation USAF color. Same story, different flavor. And don’t get my started on those trans-gender types. I am SO glad I’m retired!
Can you imagine the chaos? First you’ll have military members wearing long Taliban beards, and next they’ll all be wearing red hats!
Fire and altitude are hostile environments and require competent, well trained people wearing the appropriate gear to survive these challenging extremes. Usually there is more than a few lives at stake and the folks responsible for making the right decisions need every advantage that training and equipment can offer. That demands clean shaven pilots. If you’re worried about fashion show looks maybe you’re in the wrong business.
The US Navy has allowed beards for a long time; doesn’t seem to be much of a reduction in their military capability. Even if they were required to shave by the time the ship docked.
Sure, if some aspect of the JOB requires being clean-shaven, so be it. But beyond that…well, don’t see how the grooming standards of 35-10 are really that applicable. Hair on the noggin, big ol’ mustaches, or hairy beards don’t really affect how the service members can do their jobs. Oddly enough, most pictures you see of US Navy SEALS seem to show bearded folks.
But EVERYbody knows that people with beards, big mustaches, or long hair can’t fight. People like Ulysses S. Grant, Robert E. Lee, Teddy Roosevelt, Light Horse Harry Lee, etc. Heck, during the Revolutionary War, the officers would actually wear wigs. They WANTED to look like they had long hair.
The “modern” military grooming standards stem from one thing: The understanding of how diseases can be transferred by lice when the troops were cooped up in muddy trenches. Short hair in this circumstances was just a matter of hygiene.
I’ve been out of the Air Force for over 40 years, but I think they licked the cootie problem in the dormitories a long time ago….
Nose rings, anyone?
Lighten up, Alice! Navy vet here. We had beards and it didn’t impact Jack s@@t!