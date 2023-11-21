Faulty Foam System Fills Hangar

Airlive is reporting that at least three aircraft were damaged when a malfunctioning foam fire suppression system filled a hangar in Texas. According to the time stamp on the surveillance video, the mishap happened on Oct. 28 at McKinney National Airport likely just before noon. It’s not clear what triggered the foam but it’s most commonly referred to as an equipment problem and not human error.

The time lapse of the video shows about 10 minutes of the incident and in that time foam fills the hangar up to the windows of a business jet. Airlive says the foam is corrosive. Technical Web sites say the planes have to thoroughly rinsed and then inspected for damage before being put back into service. It’s not clear who owned the planes.