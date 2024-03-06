Five Canadians were killed in the crash of a Piper Turbo Lance next to a freeway in Nashville on Monday. Two adults and three children died after the plane crashed and caught fire next to I-40 in a commercial area about three miles south of John C. Tune Airport west of downtown Nashville. The aircraft had been cleared for an emergency landing at the airport but the pilot told ATC he wouldn’t make the runway. “I’m going to be landing. I don’t know where,” the pilot said in his last transmission.

The pilot reported engine problems and the controller immediately cleared him for a straight in approach to Runway 2 at the airport but the pilot said he had the runway in sight. “I’m too far away. I won’t make it,” he said. The aircraft took off from southern Ontario about 6:19 p.m. Eastern and crashed about 90 minutes later. The plane was registered to Dylan Szakacs, of Vaughan, Ontario and the plane was based at Brampton/Caledon Airport near Toronto.