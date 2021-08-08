A shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Bhutan was shaken and stirred after an unorthodox approach and landing at Paro in the high mountainous country. The Intra Asia Boeing 737-300 freighter departed Kolkata, India, last Tuesday for Paro and someone on the flight deck shot cellphone video that’s lit up aviation forums. The Aviation Herald has the most complete picture of what happened.
Paro is the isolated country of Bhutan’s only international airport and is at 7,332 feet. It’s been called “the world’s most dangerous airport” given the surrounding terrain and the sometimes frightful weather. But for this flight, the weather looks benign and the rest is on the pilots. The unstable approach is followed by a wallowing S-turn, a series of enunciated warnings and the neck-snapping landing. The aircraft flew to its next destination of Bangkok, Thailand, about 16 hours later.
Well, the important thing is, they had their masks on. There are priorities you know…
Plenty to fault here. Mask wearing isn’t one of those. Asians have been wearing masks and thought nothing of it decades before COVID-19 came along.
“Okay.” “Okay.” “Okay.”
To quote Inigo Montoya, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”
Perhaps the second officer might have put down his smart phone while he was landing? And the captain stop playing flight instructor?
Distracted sterile cockpit?
I’d put the crew on leave, and require their taking a few weeks of training in a full motion simulator.
Looks like they are lucky that the landing gear struts didn’t punch holes in the wings!
Followed by copious quantities of Jet A streaming.
Looks like Boeing’s Fault. They should ground every 737 again until more placards are squeezed on to the panel with the rest. The placard might read : “Put Your Phone down FLY THE PLANE”.