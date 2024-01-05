FO Says Shooting Threat Was A Joke

Jonathan J. Dunn, a former Delta Air Lines first officer who allegedly threatened to shoot his Captain after suggesting to divert for a passengers medical emergency, called the incident a “misunderstanding” and joke, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

According to the news agency, Dunn, who was charged with interfering with a flight crew, made his first court appearance Thursday in Salt Lake City after being indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 18, 2023.

The altercation between Dunn and the Captain who remains unnamed, occurred back in August 2022 on a flight from Atlanta to Salt Lake City. New details reveal Dunn allegedly became agitated when the Captain proposed diverting to Grand Junction, Colorado if the passenger’s condition worsened. Dunn, a member of the Federal Flight Deck Officer program at the time, then threatened to shoot the Captain multiple times according to court documents.

AP reported that Dunn admitted to threatening the Captain but intended it as a joke. His lawyer argued that he should not be deemed a threat as he has no prior criminal record.

However Dunn, a former Air Force reserve officer, has a history of legal disputes. In a previous case, he filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against the Pentagon in an attempt to avoid disciplinary actions by the Air Force for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination. He was later relieved of his command for “poor judgment and abuse of authority.”

If convicted, Dunn could serve 20 years in prison. His trial is set for March 12.