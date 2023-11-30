ForeFlight Teams With Honda Aircraft On Runway Analysis Product

Aviation software company ForeFlight announced today (Nov. 30) it has teamed with Honda Aircraft on its new HondaJet HA-420 Runway Analysis product, available as part of the operators’ regular subscription plan. The application supports HondaJet pilots in evaluating takeoff and landing parameters using ForeFlight’s integrated obstacle analysis technology.

The new capability enhances ForeFlight’s existing weight and balance calculations as well as enroute performance data. The new capability makes ForeFlight an “all in one” solution for HondaJet flight planning, according to the company.

Runway Analysis collates data relevant to the overall flight plan, including departure and destination airports, planned routing, forecast weather and winds, fuel required at takeoff and calculated at arrival, and weight and balance calculations based on passengers, luggage/cargo and fuel onboard. According to ForeFlight, Runway Analysis can perform obstacle analysis at departure and destination airports and re-run the calculations automatically after any subsequent alteration to the flight plan.

ForeFlight CEO Tim Schuetze said, “The team at Honda has gone above and beyond by providing digital aircraft performance data to help our engineers ensure the utmost quality and reliability of our Runway Analysis product. We look forward to continued collaboration to elevate the experience of HondaJet pilots everywhere.”