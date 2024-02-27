France Marks First Crewed Hydrogen-Electric Flight

French startup Beyond Aero has announced it flew a crewed LSA-sized demonstrator aircraft based on a ULA G1 using a hydrogen-electric propulsion system. It’s the first step in eventually creating a hydrogen-powered business aircraft. The little plane, dubbed the Bleriot, took off from Gap-Tallard, France, in early January with test pilot Paul Prudent at the controls. After a lap around the field, Prudent went on to complete an initial flight test program that included 10 takeoffs and landings and two longer flights over the next six weeks to validate the 85-kW propulsion system.
The motor was powered using a ratio of two-thirds gaseous hydrogen to one-third on battery power. It stores 1.2 kg of hydrogen in three onboard tanks compressed to almost 5,000 psi. “This successful flight test campaign underscores the feasibility of the manufacturer’s powertrain architecture, with the goal of making possible, certifiable and profitable, the first electric business aircraft designed for hydrogen propulsion within the decade,” the company said.
The United States was the first to fly a powered aircraft but the airplane as we know it today was really invented by the French. Good for them to pursue H2 powered flight.
HFC is a better power source than batteries which as the hard stop for functional airplane development. Still, it’s expensive, heavy and unnecessarily complex as the internal combustion engine and a tank of gas is superior in most metrics and has already been invented.
The electric motor is superior to the piston engine in many ways, but it can’t effectively be powered by batteries in an airplane. Batteries barely work in cars where weight is not very important. HFC may be a compromise, but as I say still not better than a tank of fuel.
“a tank of gas is superior in most metrics and has already been invented.”
In that case all attempts at developing new technologies are ill conceived. Shame on the Wright Brothers for their attempts at innovation. Motorized transportation, safer and with range longer than a mere few feet had already been invented by that time.