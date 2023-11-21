France’s Robin Aircraft Liquidated

Robin Aircraft, perhaps the last manufacturer of wood and fabric certified airplanes, was ordered liquidated by a French court last week. According to Flyer Magazine, the company had been in receivership since September after bonding issues with the spars in its DR400, its most popular model, resulted in an AD from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Recognizable by its upturned wingtips, the four-place DR400 was in production for almost 50 years. Over the years Robin made a variety of models, including the all-metal HR200 and the CAP 10.

After the faulty spars were discovered, Robin sales dropped and it was placed in bankruptcy protection last February. That was followed by receivership in September. Three companies presented proposals to the court to take over Robin but all were rejected. Centre Est Avions Pierre Robin (CEAPR), the company that held the type certificates when the court stepped in, said it will continue to supply parts and support for the fleet and isn’t ruling out resuming production. “And when tomorrow the community of DR400 and CAP 10 enthusiasts requests it and when market conditions allow it, we shall be ready.”