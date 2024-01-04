GAMA Announces 2024 Executive Committee Assignments

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has announced its executive committee lineup for 2024. Leading the team as chair will be Chuck Wiplinger, president and CEO of float manufacturer Wipaire. Wiplinger previously served as the GAMA vice chair and also chaired the Policy and Legal Issues and Technical Policy Committees.

He replaces Eric Hinson, president and CEO of training provider Simcom International, who will assume the role of immediate past chair. Hinson also previously served GAMA as chair of the Safety and Accident Investigation Committee.

Vice Chair duties will fall to Henry Brooks, president of Power & Controls at Collins Aerospace. Brooks previously held the title of chair of the Security Issues Committee.

Other appointees include Tony Brancato, StandardAero’s president of business aviation – chair of the Airworthiness and Maintenance Policy Committee; Maria Della Posto, president of Pratt & Whitney Canada – extending her term as chair of the Communications Committee; and Oliver Reinhardt, chief risk and certification officer at Volocopter, joined by Ben Tigner, CEO of Overair, as co-chairs of the Electric Propulsion and Innovation Committee (EPIC), which focuses on promoting development, production, operation, integration and maintenance of hybrid and electric aircraft.

For a full list of the executive committee management team, visit the GAMA website.