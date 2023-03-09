GE, Pratt & Whitney Battle Over F-35 Engine Upgrade

GE is challenging Pratt & Whitney’s exclusive engine deal for the F-35 with a proposal to scrap the current Pratt engine in favor of a clean-sheet design from GE. The existing engines have been troublesome for operators and Pratt says it can upgrade all the existing engines for $2.5 billion. GE has launched a massive lobbying effort to try to convince lawmakers that investing more in the current engine would be throwing good money after bad. Instead, GE is proposing Congress give it $6 billion to deliver a shiny new design it says will deliver “revolutionary capabilities” and introduce competition into the program as a hedge against cost overruns.
Pratt has launched its own counteroffensive, saying GE’s plan would be a waste of money and it’s already tooling up to make changes to the core of the engine that will allow it to deliver the power needed for new electronics and other systems in the Block 4 version of the plane. Pratt says the upgrade is part of the normal evolution of aircraft programs and its fix is a faster and much less expensive solution.
Meanwhile, deliveries of the F-35 are set to resume two months after a vibration issue that cracked a fuel tube in an engine led to the loss of an F-35B during an acceptance flight at the Fort Worth factory. A video of the bucking airplane and subsequent zero-zero ejection of the pilot was widely distributed. The incident halted deliveries for two months. “After thorough review, we can confidently say there were no quality issues with the [engine] fuel tube that fractured,” Jen Latka, vice president of the F135 program for Pratt & Whitney, told DefenseNews. “We are dealing with a rare systems phenomenon involving harmonic resonance.”
Maybe I don’t have any big business sense but can someone explain to me how you can make a product (funded by the customer no less), sell said product to your customers (who funded the development), find out that said product is defective and have your customers pay for the fix? As a small business owner if I told my customers that “I have a fix for the problem my product is experiencing but I need you to pay for the fix”, they would have me hauled into court and the judge would take their side! I understand that the plane is being funded by the US and NATO but as it sits now this is in the $1M+ per plane. The US and NATO didn’t make the engineering mistakes, Pratt did. I just don’t like it when my tax dollars are misused. Rant over.
There are two different issues involved: the cracked fuel line, and the Engine Core Upgrade (ECU). The fuel line fracture was caused by harmonic vibrations which only affected a “small” number of engines, and which takes about half an hour to fix.
Dunno who is paying for that, or what the total cost is.
However, the $2.4B ECU proposal is for upgrading the engines to “Block 4” capabilities – an improvement program, not a defect fix.
So how many years will it take to build this clean sheet design? Also to troubleshoot and fix the things that come up in devlopmental work.
Russ – this seems to be a rather incomplete look at the re-engine debate with an unrelated field issue (on a different engine entirely) tacked on at the end.
Why not go into detail regarding the step-change improvements of the XA100 vs ECU? What about the improvements of the ECU vs block 4 req’ts? Schedule? Testing history? Why nothing about XA101 and its status? Not even a mention of adaptive technology?
