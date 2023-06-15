Honda Goes Ahead With Larger Bizjet Model

Honda Aircraft has announced it will produce its 10-passenger HondaJet 2600 with deliveries starting in 2028. The aircraft concept was unveiled at NBAA-BACE in 2021. It’s designed for single-pilot operation and has seats for a total of 11 people. Honda said in a news release the plane will be “the first light jet capable of nonstop U.S. transcontinental flight” albeit with four pax and a single pilot onboard. It’s anticipating a range in that configuration of 2,625 nautical miles.

The 2600 will be powered by two Williams FJ44-4C turbofans and will have Garmin GS3000 avionics. Cruise speed is expected to be 450 KTAS and it will have a maximum cruise altitude of 47,000 feet with a cabin pressure of 6,363 feet. The company says it will offer 20 to 40 percent better fuel efficiency than other jets in its size range. The company will continue to produce the very light jet Elite II.