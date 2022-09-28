Hurricane Ian hadn’t even officially hit Florida when its fringe effects caused millions of dollars in damage to aircraft at North Perry Airport north of Miami. Late Tuesday afternoon a tornado, possibly two, spawned by a line of thunderstorms created by Ian tossed dozens of airplanes at the tie-downs into a pile of bent aluminum and shattered composite. Tom Pendas took photos and posted them on Facebook and Weather Underground came across it.
Some aircraft appeared to have been secure in their moorings but were hit by others that didn’t stay put. The airport is about 20 miles north of Miami and about 80 miles from the west side of the peninsula, which was forecast to take the brunt of Ian’s landfall on Wednesday. More details as they become available.
While nothing could have really helped in the kind of tornado shown in Tom’s pictures, I do see something in the photos that makes me cringe. It is the amount of aicraft using chain tie downs. Unfortunately chains alone cannot be truly tight with S hooks or if links are knotted about each other. So that slack can cause movement due to weather. Chains also have no flex and so provide for a hard stop when the slack pays out. Kind of like when Foghorn Leghorn taunts the dog while standing right outside the dog’s useful chain diameter. The dog runs at him until the chain reaches its limit and “whamo” – – it slams the dog to a jerking stop (followed by Leghorn painting the dog’s tounge). That hard stop can be a very high point load, and over time the aircraft structure is effectively being umercifully hammered upon. Other components can be affected by chain tie downs like the main wheel bearings brinelling due to the constant rocking and hammering. Ropes or straps, on the other hand, can not onlky be cinched up tight, they also provide a flexing action. That eliminates the instantaneous harsh point loading. Always carry rope or ratcheting tie downs onboard (not the cheesy friction lock tie down straps). If a ramp only has chain either bypass it and use the rope, or tie the rope/strap at some point along the chain and then tie down the aicraft with your rope. At that point the chain portion is in constant tension provided by the rope or strap so the chain has no more slack hammering effect. The dog is always tight up at the end of his chain. As first mentioned, nothing could have helped these birds in this tornado. In fact that classic orange Cessna with its tail twisted off shows signs of rope tie downs. But rope/strap tie downs with flex can save a lot of damage during the other 99 percent of storms and won’t slowly beat the aiframe by jerking chains over time between storm events.
And while on the subject. What’s up with all the fancy FBOs not having any tiedown provisions whatsoever? It seems like the fancier the FBO, especially when they have ramp or handling fees, the less likely they are to have tie down points on the ramp. They will park an untied Carbon Cub next to a Gulfstream or helicopter. And maybe place 2″ chocks around 31 inch tundra tires. Sheesh.
Jim, not sure that anything would have made much difference in that tornado. There is also the old saying: “It’s not that the wind is blowing, it’s WHAT the wind is blowing”.