ICON Aircraft Accepts Initial Bid Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, ICON Aircraft, known for its Icon A5 amphibious light sport aircraft, announced it has accepted an initial bid for the sale of its assets.
ICON announced the news in a May 3 press release revealing SG Investment America Inc. is the “stalking horse bidder,” tasked with setting the initial sale price.
“The decision to designate a stalking horse bidder underscores our commitment to ensuring the long-term viability of our business,” said Jerry Meyer, CEO of ICON Aircraft. “We believe that this proactive approach will help employees, partners, and customers have confidence in our ongoing operations, enabling the Company to achieve the best possible outcome.”
According to ICON, the stalking horse bidder’s proposal will be the starting point for competing offers throughout the bankruptcy sale proceedings, expected to extend until late May. ICON says the move is aimed at maximizing value for the company’s stakeholders including investors, vendors and members of the board.
Despite the financial challenges, ICON reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe and innovative aircraft to its customers. Moreover, the company says it’s in close collaboration with the FAA to get production certification for its type certified ICON A5, allowing it to sell in international markets that don’t recognize the light sport aircraft category.
These were great aircraft, at the original asking price or even $50,000 over that. And BEFORE the severe ownership contract restrictions and the life limited airframe.
It’s a shame. There was so much potential and excitement, and even some loopholes opened by the FAA regarding certification.
The poor accident history, in my opinion is not due to poor design, but rather poor driving.
If ICON goes under will the aviation world even notice?
ONLY if you were one of the over 200 SAPs who bought one or well over 1,000 people who put down money for one, Jethro.
If ya want to see what happens when reality meets the dreamers and schemers who come up with these cockamamie ideas, see: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ICON_A5
The only thing remaining for these people to ‘invent’ is an eIconA5 (sigh!).
skimmed the wikipedia article. but what caught my eye was the last paragraph summary, noting that this is an airplane in a functional category of it’s own. Light sport with the emphasis on “sport” as in not travel, rather mostly for “buzzing around”; departing and arriving from the same spot. Perhaps GA misunderstood this and considered this a machine which could actually be used to go somewhere.
After 2 “bumps” in weight above the LSA category and being a complex aircraft, I can see how it can be considered to be in a “new category”. Perhaps it was the over-hype by Icon that lead to misunderstandings about what it’s limitations were?
I never get tired of being right.
I know… me tool…
Some of this stuff is just not that hard to figure out.
Like Jim Bede and his BD5; once the investment and pre-order cash runs out, the business is unsustainable.
“The ICON A5 is built in the Company’s 300,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico, which has become a center of excellence for composite manufacturing for aerospace, automotive, powersports, and many other high-tech industries. ICON’s facility, which employs nearly more than 250 technicians and engineers, produces between 4 to 5 airplanes each month with space to scale”.
If they can’t keep costs under control by using south of the border wages, where can you go to increase your margin?
Agree. Icon Aircraft Tijuana should consolidate in Mexico, if it survives Ch 11. Consolidating in Mexico could help Icon Aircraft after bankruptcy. Mexico offers lower costs and Icon already has a facility there. Learning curve is a done deal. There’s good cross border management. Location by California and the US is a plus. However, there are challenges like job losses in the US and ensuring quality control across borders. Carefully planned consolidation could benefit both Icon and Mexico’s aerospace industry. Mexicans would like that.
Yawn. ICON could have been so well off had they hired me as a consultant on day one.